This year is the 22nd anniversary of the attack on the Twin Towers in New York City. There are many people who use it as a time to remember the people who lost their lives and acknowledge the change.
However, there are also 22 years’ worth of people that weren’t born yet when it happened.
As a 25-year-old, I’m in the middle. I was officially around when it happened, but I don’t remember life changing. I don’t remember anything about it at all. I can make some guesses and somewhat piece together what was likely going on.
I was in preschool, and I’ve heard stories of school pretty much stopping just so teachers and students could watch the news. I wondered if my teachers were checking the news while we played. Except my preschool was only Wednesday through Friday, and September 11 was a Tuesday in 2001.
So chances are I was with my grandmother. She lived with me and my parents and would take care of me while my parents were teaching school. She was also a pianist and would accompany the Gainesville ISD choirs (my dad was the choir director at the high school, and my mom was the choir director at the junior high). Maybe I was with my grandmother as she played for the junior high rehearsal.
Except that the first plane crashed at 8:46 a.m. in New York. Here in Gainesville, it was still 7:46 a.m., so I don’t think school would have started yet. It was close enough there were probably a lot of students already at school about to start the day. I wonder how long it took for word to spread. I don’t remember much of a world before smart phones, but I remember enough to know that kids weren’t getting notifications of news. Probably a few
kids heard about it on the radio as they were being dropped off, and then they went into the building and told their friends.
My older sister was 14 at the time in her freshman year of high school. I wonder how she found out. Did she hear from friends? Was there an announcement on the school intercom? Did she not want to leave our dad’s classroom?
My older brother was 18 and in his first year of college. He went to Texas Tech in Lubbock, over four hours away. How did he find out? Did he wish he was closer so he could be with family? Did he call the house to try to get in contact with family, even though most of them were at school?
So there’s my best guess for what I was doing when 9/11 happened: at home, probably about to go to the junior high with my grandmother, and maybe we were delayed by my brother calling to see if there was someone at home he could talk to.
Throughout the years, I’ve had people both older than me and younger than me ask what I was doing when I found out the first tower was hit, and I’ve gotten various levels of surprise when I say I don’t know.
Yes, I was alive, but I was three. I don’t remember anything different happening. Even if I was told, I didn’t know what it meant.
I’ve grown up in a world where extensive TSA checks at airports are the norm, where we call movies unrealistic for having someone meet a loved one at the boarding area without having a flight. We’re didn’t have the shock many experienced of “How could this happen here?” My world wasn’t turned upside down.
It was just another Tuesday, and I haven’t known anything different.
It’s sad, but I’ve grown up in a world of fear. We’re getting news updates constantly on our phones, and there seems to be a new tragedy every week or so. We hear about people from middle eastern countries being questioned and harassed for their heritage and blamed for the attacks that they had nothing to do with. Has the world gotten that much more chaotic? Or are we just more connected to the world around us?
Remember those that lost their lives, but also remember how everyone’s lives were changed and how lives have changed over time. Us younger individuals may not remember exactly what we were doing, but we know how our lives have been since
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.