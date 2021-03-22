Cooke County offers military veterans, surviving spouses and dependents veteran services at no cost. Services provided include but are not limited to submission and appeal of veteran claims for disability compensation and pensions, wartime veteran surviving spouse pensions, educational benefits, Veterans Administration medical enrollment, information for veteran support groups, a network of mental health support agencies, and information for all resources that are available to the veteran population and families of Cooke County.
A description of some of the available benefits is as follows.
Disability compensation
Military veterans that were injured while serving in the U.S. military are entitled to compensation for any injury that requires continued care after discharge from the military. This includes but is not limited to training injuries, combat injuries, or injuries that occurred while you were off duty i.e. car accidents, household injuries or any type of injury as long as misconduct was not established. Common injuries include hearing loss and tinnitus, broken bones, fractures or strains that have not healed properly, injuries that continue to cause pain, post-traumatic stress disorder etc. There must be medical evidence of an injury while on active duty.
Wartime veteran pension
A pension may be awarded to a wartime veteran that meets the low income threshold established by law. All income and net worth will be taken into account for the VA to approve such a request and financial disclosure documentation will be required. Eligibility requirements for a wartime veteran are not based on direct service in a combat zone but include any veteran that served a minimum of one day during a period of war at any location including the U.S. during WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, or Iraq/Afghanistan.
Surviving spouse pension or Dependent Indemnity Compensation (DIC)
A little-known VA benefit for surviving spouses of military veterans is Dependent Indemnity Compensation. DIC is a lifetime pension authorized to the surviving spouse of military veterans who was in receipt of VA compensation that became a contributing factor of the veterans’ death, i.e. diabetes, coronary artery disease, and or numerous cancers that where caused while in, or due to military service. The pension amounts to between $1,200 and $1,500 a month and includes medical insurance which the VA cost-shares for health care services and supplies with eligible beneficiaries. In addition, eligible surviving spouses will receive educational benefits, and an option to purchase low cost dental insurance.
Hazelwood Act veterans education benefit
Unlike many states, the state of Texas has awarded military veterans an educational grant called the Hazelwood Act. The Hazelwood Act provides that any veteran who enlisted in the military while in the state of Texas and subsequently remained a Texas resident after discharge is granted 153 no-cost college credits at any Texas state college or institution. This award, if not fully used, may be transferred to the veteran’s children or grandchildren.
VA health care
VA health care benefits are afforded to any military member that served in a combat zone at no cost for a period of five years from the veteran's discharge date. This benefit is also afforded to veterans who receive compensation for any injury sustained while on active duty and also for veterans that qualify due to low income verified through a means test. VA health care facilities are located in Dallas/Fort Worth and Bonham, Texas with clinics in Denton and Sherman.
Burial benefits
Upon death, military veterans are authorized a plot at any state or federal veterans cemetery at no cost. In addition, the family of any veteran may choose granite, marble, or bronze, headstone, footstone or medallion at no cost. If the veteran’s family desires internment at a national cemetery, the standard military granite headstone will be provided at no cost. If the family desires burial at a family or private cemetery, a selection of headstone, footstone or medallion may be selected at no cost. Although the VA does not allocate funds for mortuary services, there is a transportation fee that may be recouped for veterans in receipt of certain types of VA compensation or for a veteran that passes away at a VA facility. Upon request, military honors and an American flag will be provided with a minimum request made 72 hours in advance of a funeral or ceremony. A DD 214 (Honorable or General discharge) must be provided upon request for military honors.
Tim Cortes is the Cooke County Veteran Services officer. For information about veterans services, call his office at 940-668-5436.
