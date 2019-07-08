On the last day of school, students gave their teachers one more hug as they shuffled out the door and into the fun days of summer. However, did you know that the following Monday, hundreds of GISD students walked back through the doors to continue learning?
Summer school has historically been open for remediation to those in fifth grade and up as well as approximately 70 bilingual students who are entering kindergarten and first grade. This year, an additional opportunity opened up for a small group of those students, who were selected to be a part of the IEducate summer camp at Edison Elementary. Two GISD dual language teachers are currently enrolled in a master’s program with advanced certification, Project Accelerated Preparation of Leaders for Underserved Schools (APLUS), through Texas A&M University. To our advantage, one of these teachers was selected to host the camp. The two camp coordinators, along with two master teachers and two co-teachers, worked together to give each student one-on-one teaching and more opportunities for small group and differentiated instruction throughout the entire day of curriculum.
Although this was a unique one-time opportunity for our district, we were already looking into new, sustainable ways we could offer summer enrichment to students. We will always continue to ask, “Are we doing what’s in the best interest of kids?”
District leaders agreed that summer enrichment needed to be available for kindergarten through fourth grade students. Classroom teachers and campus leaders collaborated and carefully analyzed the progress of each student, and invited about 150 kindergarten through fourth grade students to participate in the summer enrichment program. The enrichment was not mandatory, but with the support of parents, these 150 students were actively engaged in learning for an additional three weeks, encouraging continuation of reading and academic skills for the remainder of the summer. This not only served an enrichment, but will pay dividends with the lessening of the summer slide, the phrase used to describe the slide backwards that many children make in reading and math skills over the summer.
While the summer school enrichment ended the last week of June, free student meals, youth sports camps, strength and conditioning camp, open gyms, summer leagues, and more continues through the month of July.
In addition to summer activities for students, hiring qualified staff for the upcoming year also continues to be on the radar. One of the most important endeavors we embark upon each spring is to fill vacancies with qualified teachers and student support personnel to ensure the best education for our students. GISD employs more than 475 staff, and this spring and summer campus and district leaders successfully recruited 72 new personnel, which includes 11 new positions necessary due to student growth.
GISD strives to fill vacancies from within our own staff with the “grow-your-own” philosophy. We strive to consistently grow and support our teachers and leaders so that they can reach their full potential in education. During this particular summer, we have also had many administrative changes throughout the district as well as the standard turnover due to teacher movement. We were able to find qualified candidates internally, moving teachers to instructional coaches, assistant principals to Principals, and principals to directors. Although we do our best to find qualified candidates from within, we also do not hesitate to bring in ideal candidates from outside our current team when they are the most qualified.
It’s hard to imagine, but in less than a month, teachers will be reporting back to campus, fervently preparing their classrooms for Meet the Teacher and attending district and campus professional development. This year there are fewer staff development days prior to the first day of school, so if you see a teacher the first two weeks of August, most likely they are excited to kick off the year and exhausted all at the same time.
Before we know it, well before the first day of school, the football fields, running trails, band grid, volleyball courts and gymnasiums will be bustling with eager athletes, coaches and directors.
As we all work together to continue to shape the mold for the coming year, the support of our GISD family of teachers, staff, students and parents does not go unnoticed. Just as education is always changing, so are the needs of our students. Thank you to the entire community for your continued support. Every Leopard, Every Day!
Leslie Crutsinger is beginning her fourth year as the director of media relations for Gainesville Independent School District.
