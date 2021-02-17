Editor’s note: This column lifelong Gainesville was written during this week’s extraordinary power outages and originally published on ‘Confessions of an Uncool Mom’ on Facebook, where it was shared more than 2,000 times within a day.
Hey friends up north. Can I very humbly say something, with all the southern charm I can muster? Saying, “This is our everyday life” or other such phrases really isn’t helpful to us down here. Y’all bear with me for a minute.
Our houses are built differently. (I’m not an expert. Just reporting observation and experience here.) They are built to release heat because we have months of 100-plus degree temps in the summer. We don’t have basements because of the soil, so our pipes are exposed. We don’t have shutoff valves for our outdoor faucets. Many don’t have fireplaces. Many houses are 100% electric, with no gas-powered anything.
We also don’t have expensive cold weather gear. Why would we buy ourselves or our kids expensive coats to keep us warm when we see temps like this maybe once in a decade? (Or where I am, once in a century, with wind chills at minus 20… this is setting records here.) We don’t have snow pants, snow gloves, snow boots, long underwear or thermal coats. Because it’s not a wise use of our funds. (For example, the high seven days from writing this is supposed to be 66 degrees where I live. We were sitting at minus 4 degrees this morning.)
I’m pretty sure my county has one salt truck for the roads for the entire county (900 square miles… for reference, the entire state of Rhode Island is 1,200 square miles). I don’t think we have a plow. We don’t have snow tires. We don’t have chains. We don’t have practice driving in this.
Our state power grid literally can’t handle it. I’m not an expert and I don’t totally understand how electricity works, but from what I understand, the state ran out. Like, we ran out of electricity. Solar, wind, nuclear, petroleum… it’s all gone. Our entire state was below freezing at one time, for the first time in… ever. Without power, a lot of us don’t have heat. Most homes don’t have fireplaces. They are doing “rolling blackouts,” but for many people, they’re not rolling. People have been without power for 36-plus hours, with negative outside temps, in homes that don’t hold heat.
So please, please, please, just offer encouragement. The same as you would want if you were setting records at three months of over 100-degree temps, with a million percent humidity.
We really don’t want to hear that y’all do this all the time when our animals are dying because power is out and heat lamps aren’t on. Or when our well pumps are freezing, causing pipes to burst, knowing that we will have thousands of dollars in damage to repair when things thaw out in a few days. Or when our homes are 40 degrees inside. Or when our nursing homes have no water or power. Or our babies are wearing four layers and are still cold inside. It’s bad, y’all.
We get it. You do this all the time. We all are accustomed to different extremes. Extremes suck, no matter how used to them you are. We’re impressed that you deal with this on the regular. Nothing but mad respect for you. Seriously. If we had power, we’d make you a casserole, dump cake, and sweet tea and send them to you. Because we’re southern, and that’s what we do.
Let’s not make things worse by trying to make ourselves look better by trying to prove that others are wimps while we’re tough. We’re struggling, y’all!
We’re a resilient people, and we’ll make it through this, and wouldn’t it be great if we all made it through it while being built up by our friends and neighbors? We also apologize for any not-so-friendly comments you may have heard from us when you had high temps. We really do. We live and learn, and we promise we’ll do better!
Cheers, and stay warm, wherever you are!
Love,
Your southern (Texan) friends
Amy Dulock, the voice behind “Confessions of an Uncool Mom” on Facebook and Instagram, is a 2002 Gainesville High School graduate who resides in Gainesville with her husband, Steven, and their four children. She is a stay-at-home, homeschool mom and part of the worship team at New Life Bible Church.
