I got a call this week from Cooke County District Attorney John Warren about the headline I attached to his Letter to the Editor in Tuesday’s edition. It refers to the ‘boys in blue’ — to the exclusion of all the girls in blue.
I want to clarify that. Firstly, I wrote the headline, not John. Secondly, John and I both would never, not for one second, want the women who serve as police here in Cooke County and everywhere to think that we don’t rate them as highly as their male counterparts. You all do important work that is essential to our public safety and you should be celebrated.
That call got me to thinking. We take a lot for granted in today’s world and I worry sometimes that we don’t appreciate just how much we rely on one another in daily life. I’m thinking specifically of those folks who wait on us in restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, drug stores and all the other places we frequent. Many of these people — okay, most of these people — don’t make a heck of a lot of money for working long hours and dealing with strangers.
Running a cash register doesn’t appear to be a tough job, but it can be. How, you ask? Well, imagine doing that for over 100 customers a day, each of whom is in a different state of mind, distracted by their own stuff, stressed out about money or work or whatever. And some of them are so distracted or agitated that they snap at whomever is close by.
Yes, I’m describing ‘Karens’ — those demanding people who lack patience and don’t care about anything other than what they want. These are the rude people who demand to see the manager, who belittle cashiers and feel entitled to lash out simply because they are spending a bit of money. There’s a whole subcategory on Reddit devoted to these people where service employees share horror stories.
Service workers suffer with Karens every day, often as the rest of us stand by quietly and wish the customer would shut up and finish their business so that we can finish our business. It’s easy to see why there is so much turnover in the service industry these days — the money lags well behind other jobs and you have to deal with people who are rude because our society has been conditioned to believe that the customer is always right, no matter what.
I don’t think the customer is always right, but I’m always reasonable with people who are reasonable with me — whether they work at a fast food place or not. It goes back to that notion I expressed above — we all do our bit. We all deserve respect and empathy. Sometimes, that is as simple as acknowledging the person who is waiting on you. Chat them up a bit. Ask them if it’s been a busy day. You’ll see a bit of the stress on their faces melt away. They’ll relax. They’ll appreciate that someone took two seconds out of their day just to ask them how they’re doing.
Being nice to someone is pretty easy most days, and it can be infectious. It also takes a lot less energy that being a jerk. If you don’t believe me, try it. If you find I’m wrong, I’ll be glad to print your response right here on the Opinion page.
Mike Eads is Editor of the Gainesville Daily Register. He can be reached at 864-356-1036 or meads@gainesvilleregister.com.
