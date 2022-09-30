It’s been a while since I wrote a personal column, so I though I would check-in this week with some random thoughts about stuff going on around town and county.
At the top of my mind is the commissioners court moves recently to sell the Kress building and buy the Prosperity Bank building downtown. When this was first announced publicly several weeks ago, I was told the general idea was to sell the Kress at a profit and use the $600,000 or so they expected in profit to put toward buying and fixing up the bank building. I was promised the full skinny when the deals were complete.
That idea became a bit improbable Monday, when the consultants hired to look at the bank told the court it would take $600-800,000 just to bring the place up to code and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. That doesn’t include remodeling for offices and a new space for a much-smaller county library. I imagine the current library site would become parking, or maybe it would be sold(?) Anyway, I’m guessing the cost of moving county offices into the bank could cost upwards of $2 million — if the court goes through with it. I hope I’m wrong. I guess we’ll see.
Another possibility to keep an eye on would be building new offices out on on U.S. 82 by the county jail. That’s the preferred option of John Roane, the former (and probably future) Cooke County Judge. I’d hate to see downtown Gainesville lose that foot traffic, though.
Another thing I’ve been wondering about is the push to expand broadband access to all of Cooke County, or at least 95 percent of it. The advisory committee has been hard at work devising RFPs (requests for proposals) from Nortex and another vendor to get that work started. Many people, myself included, expected the court to use some of the $8 million in federal stimulus promised to the county for that work, while it waited for more federal broadband money to become available.
That doesn’t appear to be the case, however. The county doesn’t have any money set aside for more broadband. A lot of the stimulus will go to overhauling the county’s public safety radio system and raises for county employees. Now, to be fair, none of the commissioners ever said publicly that the stimulus money would be used for broadband — I and others assumed it would be. I really, really hope the state releases that $600 million it’s sitting on for rural broadband, and that the feds come through with the rural broadband money they have promised.
And, finally, we’ve reopened our doors to the public here at the Register office at 306 E. California St. Swing by anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to order advertisings, sign up for a subscription or just chew the fat with Staff Writer Anna Beall and me. If you see a guy in a Yankees hat standing out front, honk or yell ‘hey’ at me.
