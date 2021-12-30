Year ends always lend themselves to looks back, both because we all wonder where the year went and newsrooms generate Year in Review packages to cover when employees are trying to use up what’s left of their vacation days.
We here at the Register are no different. We will roll out our 2021 in Review package in Tuesday’s print edition. I won’t spoil the surprise, but I will say that you can expect to read a lot about COVID-19 and that great big storm last February. There will be a lot of good stuff, too.
I recently began my 54th year, just days before 2021 comes to its end. The older I get, the more I ruminate on how time flies by – just like any old timer. I usually indulge in a bit of nostalgia, mourn friends and family who have moved on to the next world and wonder how I (and the world) got to this current state.
But I never despair. I’m not sure why I don’t, because it seems like a lot of other people do nothing but fret and whine these days. I’m not religious, nor do I possess a sunny disposition. I just try not to worry about stuff I can’t control, or at least not to waste energy on said stuff.
Yes, we’ve lost a lot of neighbors to the coronavirus. Yes, we have a legislature that needs to spend more time paying attention to the cities, counties and school districts and less time pandering to outside political groups. Yes, Denton County is starting to spill into Cooke County and Valley View is going to get a lot busier and a lot more crowded in the next few years.
Maybe I’m naive or I don’t spend enough time watching cable television news and monitoring Facebook; however, I see more good than bad. COVID-19 was tough on Cooke County in late summer, but more and more people have cast off their skepticism about it and gotten vaccinated since. Medal of Honor Week came back this year, even if it was a bit later and not as well attended by honorees as usual. There are more jobs paying better now than there have been in many years, both here and around the country. And, most importantly to me, I found Gainesville this year!
The New Year offers some potential obstacles. State and federal elections are always prone to get soaked in mud, and I would not be surprised if Gov. Greg Abbott and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke have one humdinger of a fall campaign. The new Omicron variant is working its way into Cooke County and it promises to affect a lot of people in the coming weeks – just try getting COVID-19 tests or booster shot locally right now. The county commissioners may haggle over whether or not we need to expand the jail and how much that should cost, but only after local Republicans decide who should be the new Cooke County Judge in the March primary. And there will also be more traffic, more noise … blah, blah, blah.
I see a lot of good stuff on the horizon, too. Medal of Honor returns to its normal slot in April. Interstate 35 is slowly improving through Gainesville. The Junior Livestock Show is back at the county fairgrounds next week. We’re certain to continue with our surplus of jobs for anyone who is looking. The Register is fully staffed again and producing local news and sports that you can’t find elsewhere.
Again, maybe I’m naive, but these are all objectively good things. I don’t think we should ignore the bad stuff, the at-times disconcerting problems we often face, but I think we have more going for us than we have going against us.
And it’s important to remember that, no matter what we read on Facebook or see on TV.
Mike Eads is the Editor of the Gainesville Daily Register. He can be reached anytime at meads@gainesvilleregister.com or (864) 356-1036.
