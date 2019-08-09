I feel like I’m an official Texan now. I’ve finally visited the Texas State Capitol.
My husband and I took a much-needed couple of days off last week for a mini-vacation to the capital. We’d been planning to take the motorcycles on a trip and the back way to Austin — taking Farm-to-Market Road 59 south of Saint Jo and then picking up U.S. 281 — looked like the perfect scenic route.
So I found myself covered head to toe in motorcycle gear on a day temperatures reached the low 90s. At least I didn’t have to worry about sunscreen.
A full day of motorcycling got us through North Texas and into hill country, the first time I’d ever been anywhere in Texas south of Waco. (Unless you count that one layover in the Houston airport.) But I’m not much of a city girl, especially when it comes to traffic, so we left my motorcycle parked at the hotel and rode my husband’s into downtown Austin together the next morning.
We were one of just two Texas families in our tour guide’s group of around 30 people. Most visitors, she said, hail from out of state. She told us about the state’s history, including the six national governments that at one time or another ruled land within its current boundaries. She pointed out famous historical moments preserved in humongous paintings hung in the rotunda or in one of the legislative chambers. And she even took us into the belly of the Capitol Extension, a multi-story basement of sorts dug out in the 1990s that’s got nearly twice the floor space of the historic Capitol building itself. One hall in the basement was lined with newspaper clippings showing the progress of the extension’s epic construction.
After our tour, I went back into the legislative chambers to find the reporter’s galleries, where credentialed journalists can sit when they cover the legislative sessions. I noticed their prime spot in the balcony above the speaker’s chair gave them a good view of the faces of legislators sitting at their desks on the floor of the chamber. How appropriate, I thought. After all, those journalists are responsible for keeping an eye, sometimes literally, on what our legislators are doing in Austin.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
