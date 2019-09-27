SPLAT. The bug landed smack-dab in the middle of my face.
Well, not exactly. I was wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet, so instead of smashing into my nose, the bug left its guts all over my visor.
Thanks for nothing, bug.
I was already trying to see through a bunch of orange-ish goo driving back from Sherman last weekend. Then something seemed to move, just on the edge of my peripheral vision.
I could swear I saw spindly little legs popping in and out of sight, right on the seam where my visor meets the helmet.
Where he came from, I had no idea. But there was certainly a tiny spider hanging out a couple inches from my cheek.
If there’s one thing I’m glad I learned about Texas, it’s that the only spiders you have to worry about are black widows and brown recluses. So my new friend the Itsy Bitsy Spider wasn’t an emergency, so to speak. But between the bug splatter and Spider, there were lots of distractions to keep me from remaining alert on the road. I had to get rid of one of them.
Sorry, Spider.
I told my husband and fellow rider I’d need to pull over at the next convenient spot to evict him (the spider, not my husband). The exit for Farm-to-Market Road 678 came up and I was able to quickly open my visor and shoo Spider out… or maybe I squished him. Served him right if I did.
I was still peering through a bug blot worthy of a Rorschach test, but we were close enough to home I wasn’t worried. It wasn’t obscuring my vision any worse than your windshield does during a rainstorm, after all.
Then I saw it. Somehow, Itsy Bitsy Spider’s cousin flew into my helmet by my chin.
No, really. He may not have had wings but he must’ve ridden the wind like I ride my motorcycle. And I went through the whole rigmarole again. Good thing I kind of like spiders. When they aren’t trying to invade my literal headspace, anyway.
My husband suggested that maybe a nest of spiders had taken up residence under my handlebars somewhere. I guess with the real estate market the way it is now, you take what you can afford, eh?
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
