Playing dress-up is great fun, even as an adult.
Don’t believe me? Look around you: All ages are getting in the game for Halloween. We’re seeing everything from ghouls to superheroes to super-puns, like the cardboard box you wear with a name tag saying you’re “Jack.” (The really dedicated ones carry a box of fries, too.)
The only thing better than dressing up is getting to hang around with friends for a few hours in costume. My husband and I recently reunited with my extended family for an annual historical reenactment, and as participants, that’s exactly what we get to do at such events. And since we’re ostensibly in the 1800s, there’s no cell phone or internet or even TV to distract us from the people dearest to us.
Seriously. It’s a rule among reenactors that you can’t have anything out that would be wrong for the time period. And besides, we were so far out in the boonies my cellphone didn’t have service.
But the fire in the pit and the hot camp food are plenty to keep you occupied in between conversations and strolls around a historical encampment. Without your phone beeping and buzzing every five seconds, you begin to pay more attention to your surroundings. You even start to have deep conversations that would be hard to imagine in the hectic, notification-driven pace of 21st-century life.
Does it sound romanticized, too good to be true? Sometimes it does even to me, and I’ve experienced the bliss of a tech-free weekend firsthand!
But it’s what can happen if we choose one another over the distraction of the smartphone.
“If you put a cellphone into a social interaction, it does two things: First, it decreases the quality of what you talk about, because you talk about things where you wouldn’t mind being interrupted … and secondly, it decreases the empathetic connection that people feel toward each other,” MIT professor Sherry Turkle said in a 2015 article about “How Smartphones Are Killing Conversation.”
If that’s true, then anytime you can put the cellphone away — not just in your back pocket, where it can interrupt your train of thought easily enough — is a chance for a real conversation to develop. And you don’t even have to don a costume.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
