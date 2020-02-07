No matter how hard I try, somehow I always get stuck with my ATV cattywampus in a ditch.
Now, these aren’t just any ditches. These are the grooves and ruts at Red River Motorcycle Trails up north of Muenster, and I was there last weekend with my husband, riding my repaired four-wheeler on whatever trails we could manage not to get lost on. It was warm and dry but that meant riders before me had left their marks — sometimes one, sometimes two deep trenches that would surely outmatch my poor little farm quad.
But that’s the fun of it, right? Pushing your equipment to the limit and seeing just how far you can delve into the backcountry?
Clad in helmet and off-roading boots, I don’t have to worry (much) about hurting myself. The visor keeps all the tree limbs from poking my eye out, at least. So as rut after rut presented itself, left no doubt by eager dirt bikers on wetter days, I maneuvered as best I could into a stable path. Most of the time, the path I chose worked just fine.
Most of the time.
There was that spot where somehow, I ended up balanced on diagonally opposite wheels at such a steep angle I had to clamber off the high side for fear of toppling it over. I swear there must’ve been a tree root catching my wheel on the side.
And that other time my husband doubled back only to find me tugging fruitlessly at my quad, stuck against an embankment at about a 45-degree angle with one of the back wheels in the air. I must’ve given it enough oomph to get started, though, because with one pull he had the quad back to rights. It’s like opening a pickle jar — you always get it started for the one you hand it to for help.
In truth, though, we had a blast and spent most of our time exploring, not just getting ourselves out of pickles. We found a few of the landmarks on the rough map we carried and discovered streams and gullies worth putting on a postcard. And when we drove back to the trailer, we were none the worse for wear — except for a few sore muscles, maybe.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.