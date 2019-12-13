It takes a lot for my sister to pick up the phone and make an old-fashioned call instead of sending an email or text or even popping in for a visit in person.
So when she told me she’d called all three of her national legislators — the offices of her state’s two senators and her local representative — I knew she was serious.
She lives in Ohio, so we keep in touch mostly over video calls and social media. I frequently share news articles or opinion pieces on social media, too, and she happened to see a Dec. 5 column by Lindsay attorney Alice Gruber, who described proposed increases to fees for various U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services filings.
You might've already read about it, especially if you're a subscriber, but if you haven't you can look it up on our website at gainesvilleregister.com.
I was particularly interested because I’m going to have to pay some of those fees.
If you’ve been reading my columns long, you may recall that my husband is Canadian. After we got married, he moved to the U.S. on a work-related status, which was fairly limited and would not guarantee he’d still be able to keep living with me if, for example, he got laid off. We eventually decided it was worth staying in the U.S. and seeking legal permanent residency, often known as a green card.
So when my husband and I applied in 2018 to adjust his status from a work visa to a marriage-based green card, we paid $1,140 for the adjustment of status fee alone. That’s not counting the $85 fingerprinting fee, or the $535 we paid for the green card application, too.
It all makes Texas’s $25 drivers license fee look cheap, doesn’t it?
But my sister has thought the fees were extraordinarily high ever since we initially told her about our process, so when she heard they might be getting higher, it was apparently enough to make her overcome her hatred of phone calls.
I wasn’t exactly surprised by my sister’s reaction, but I guess I’m just used to the fees now. Yeah, they’re expensive, but they’re what our nation requires now for me to continue living with my beloved.
So for me, the proposal mostly means socking away several hundred dollars extra for our eventual application for my husband’s citizenship. The proposed fee increases for the two forms we will need to file over the next couple of years total $695 — or a 28% increase for the first form and an 83% increase for the form to apply for citizenship.
