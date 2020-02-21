You know what I hate worse than driving?
Oncoming cars that aren’t using their headlights in the rain or fog.
I had the dubious pleasure of driving to Cleburne this week for some work training — yep, straight through downtown Fort Worth in the morning rush hour. I have lots of reasons to prefer Gainesville over the Metroplex and lack of traffic jams is one of them. And on top of having to deal with about fifty million other drivers, it was raining much of the time. Even when it wasn’t, the clouds were almost gray enough to match the road, looking like a tired monochrome oil-on-canvas.
It didn’t help that half the other drivers, apparently, had forgotten their lessons from driving school. They’d suddenly pop out of the rain and fog just a little ways ahead of me, headlights as dark as the gray clouds obscuring my vision. I can only assume the drivers had gotten a little too used to the automatic-on setting on their headlights. Why else wouldn’t they use them?
Unlike Oklahoma, Texas doesn’t exactly say you have to use your headlights in the rain or fog. It just stipulates that headlights must be used when you can’t see at least 1,000 feet in front of you.
That’s a fifth of a mile, or 10 city blocks, so it sounds pretty reasonable. But what counts as “seeing”? If I can make out some vague blob up ahead, am I still required to turn on my headlights? Will the cops ticket me if I don’t have them on and my one bad windshield wiper is making everything look a little streaky?
At least the other wiper is still fine.
The law isn’t the point here, of course. Plenty of silly laws exist, including the one right here in Texas that requires you to publish a newspaper notice if you plan to do any experiments that might change the weather. (Look it up.)
But what irks me is the safety of it. I’d hate to be the one pulling out into traffic and getting rear-ended because someone down the road was going 60 with their lights off, invisible in the rain.
I wouldn’t want to be one rear-ending a car, either, for that matter. May as well just leave my headlights on.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
