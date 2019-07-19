Last weekend, my husband and I found ourselves sitting in a small outdoor amphitheater tucked a few dozen feet into the woods at Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park east of Valley View.
We were there to learn from Ranger Rick about bats.
No, not that Ranger Rick — though I do remember enjoying issues of the children’s nature magazine years ago at my local library. This Ranger Rick was a real live Texas State Parks ranger and he was eager to tell the gathering all about these creatures.
We knew bats to be great mosquito fighters. It turns out they also chow down on corn earworm moths, acting as a free pesticide of sorts for corn farmers. And though bats can actually see about as well as you or me, they do use their big ears and extremely high-pitched squeaks, so to speak, to find these tiny insects in the dark.
Some days, I wish I could echolocate. But then I decide that I’m happier with my ears the way they are… and not the size of Dumbo’s.
While bats have a rabid reputation, they’d rather avoid you than bite you, and it’s thought that more bat bites are reported simply because people are much more likely to try to pick up what the think is an injured bat than they would, say, an injured fox or raccoon. I’ll admit, they’re pretty cute up close.
Bats, to me, have always looked kind of like mice with wings. I’ve never been to Malaysia to see the giant fruit bats there, aptly called “large flying foxes” — terrifying, huh? — or to the Philippines to see the bamboo bat that’s the size of your thumbnail. Frankly, I didn’t even know those existed until Ranger Rick told us about them. You learn something new every day!
Multiple kinds live in Ray Roberts Lake State Park or pay the park a visit, including Mexican free-tail bats and brown bats with their big batty ears, as well as Eastern red bats, whose tiny ears don’t look like they’re much help for finding mosquitoes. Ranger Rick told us that if you’re at the park late in the evening, you can see bats start to swarm around the parking lot lights as darkness falls. It turns out, that’s a prime spot to catch the mosquitoes and other insects that the lights attract.
And now I know where I’m headed the next time I have an evening free.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
