It’s been nearly a year now since my husband and I were able to move our belongings all the way from Indiana into our new house here in Gainesville.
A few new friends were kind enough to help unload the truck on this end. Most impressive of all was the plucky mom who came over late the evening we moved in to help us with, of all things, the piano.
It’s just a little spinet, but it was my grandmother’s before she passed away. It lived on the family farm from the day it was purchased in the 1960s until it became mine in 2017. I grew up plinking out simple melodies on its keys almost every time my family would visit “Grandma’s House.” So when my aunts and uncles decided I could inherit the piano, I was over the moon.
But the thing about owning a piano is having to move it. Some dear friends with a special set of piano-moving dollies helped me get the spinet from the family farm to my little house in town back in Indiana. They lent a hand again getting it into the moving truck on its way here.
Bringing the piano across five states and several hundred miles last summer was the easy part — that’s what moving trucks are for. It was getting it out of the truck that was the trick. That few dozen feet between the truck and our new living room was where my husband and I realized we’d need to find some more help.
But one extra set of hands made all the difference.
Three of us managed to carry that piano into place along our living room wall. We were grateful to the woman who, though we’d only met her a couple of weeks before, was willing to drop what she was doing for an hour or so and help us out with the last few pieces we couldn’t get ourselves.
Sometimes all you have to do is realize you need help and ask for it.
In the year since, we’ve looked for opportunities to return the favor, or at least to help out other folks the way we were helped. A number of other young families have recently moved into houses in Gainesville and we’ve been privileged to lend them a hand, even ferrying another piano across town. It was the least we could do.
Oh, and sorry if you got stuck behind our slow-moving trailer!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
