I didn’t know anybody in the room and I’d never heard half the songs. But my first visit to one of the North Central Texas Chorale’s practices was a blast anyway.
The chorale is one of Gainesville’s hidden charms, I’d say — if you’re new around here, you might not even know the ensemble exists. But we regularly publish information about the chorale in our community news briefs, and this season, I noticed, the chorale is getting ready to perform a bunch of Broadway selections at its spring concert.
What could be more fun than that?
It’s been a few years since I last had to read SATB sheet music (that’s shorthand for “soprano, alto, tenor, bass”). Back in 2011, before I moved to Texas, I joined a community chorus to perform Handel’s “Messiah” around Christmastime, and I had spent most of my four years in college as part of a small a cappella choir, too. But I lived for several years in a town that didn’t have a community chorus. So when I found out Gainesville had its own chorale with bona fide concerts twice a year, I knew I’d want to join up sooner or later.
Chorale practices begin just after I wrap up daily production here at the Register offices, so I found myself singing scales as I shut down my workstation this past Tuesday. As out of vocal shape as I am, I discovered I needed the warmup if I didn’t want to be hoarse by the end of the hour-and-a-half practice.
The best part about singing with a choir? You, individually, are never the center of attention. You can have the time of your life singing your little part along with the rest of your little section and nobody really pays you any mind — unless you decide to start, say, waving your hands wildly. (Warning: Not recommended.) A choir performance is the pinnacle of group effort, where any one of the singers would sound strange by themselves, but all together they create a thrilling harmony.
Granted, we’re not quite there yet, or at least I’m not. But I look forward to the next several weeks of humming scales and show tunes.
