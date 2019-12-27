My brother-in-law is in town this week for Christmas along with several other relatives from Canada. And his one goal ever since coming to Texas last year was to buy himself a very Texan pair of cowboy boots.
So we went on an excursion to explore all that North Texas has to offer in Western apparel.
We took my in-laws along to one of the Western stores in town and it was like bringing them to a boot museum. There were men’s boots and women’s boots and tall boots and short boots and dress boots and work boots. There were more cowboy boots in stock at this one store than they’d seen before in their entire lives.
Canadians, you see, are more likely to need boots for snow than for wrangling cattle.
My brother-in-law eventually found the ones he’d been dreaming about for a year: The boots with the Texas flag on the shaft. You’ve seen them, I’m sure, in the store. But while I’ve seen plenty of elaborate boot designs in the wild, I’m not sure I’ve ever noticed someone actually wearing the Texas boots, as I call them.
It took a few minutes and some help from a friendly and knowledgeable store clerk to determine what size was right for my brother-in-law, who had not only never worn cowboy boots but had never had leather shoes at all. It turned out that the size he needed wasn’t to be found on the shelf, but the clerk assured us they’d be at the Denton store, so off we went the following day to the largest Western wear shop I’ve ever seen.
Row upon row of boots, belts, buckles and bolo ties apparently ached to be taken home with us. The shelves of boots were stocked two deep and just when we thought we were out of luck, I spotted the long-awaited pair deep inside a low shelf.
A few minutes later he walked out with the boots, and wouldn’t you know it, the next time he stepped out of the car he was already wearing them.
He’s making me want another pair of boots!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
