What are you thankful for this week?
Now don’t put this down. You know as well as I do that there’s a lot we take for granted. We forget about it. It’s not that important, after all. But like a good pair of socks, when it’s gone, you miss it more than you think you should.
Every time I pick up my phone, I’m thankful that it doesn’t lag so much as my old one did. It takes decent photos, too. But remember when all a phone did was call people? Now video calling lets you keep in touch with faraway relatives and see their smiling faces. Yeah, that’s something I’m grateful for.
Winter is almost here in Texas — at least, I’ve had to pull out my coat. I’m not exactly a fan of chilly weather, but I’ll admit it means the water actually runs cold out of the tap now. If you drink tap water like I do, you might appreciate that as much as I do. Plus, the steering wheel doesn’t burn your hands like it does in the summer. I can put up with a few 40-degree days for that!
I got a new pair of glasses a few months ago and for the first time in what seems like ages, I can see clearly out of both my eyes. Now, my vision isn’t bad. I don’t even technically need glasses to drive. But spectacles let me read street signs a little sooner and take away that starburst kind of glare you see on headlights when you have an astigmatism. And I’m thankful that’s gone.
My husband and I made dessert together one day this week, something to share at the Register’s Thanksgiving lunch. He made the pastry while I made the filling. We giggled with each other as we made a mess on the kitchen counter and accidentally had pastry left over. The laughter we share is one of the things I’m most grateful for in life, but to be honest, I’m thankful my husband can bake, too.
I finally remembered to replenish my stash of tissues at work this week. Ever had to use a paper towel to wipe your nose after coming in from the cold? Yeah, not my favorite either. I’m thankful for whoever it was that invented soft tissues, because Lord knows I buy them in bulk.
Sure, none of these things are particularly earth-shattering. But that’s the point. Let’s remember to be thankful for the little things as well as the important ones.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com
