One of my favorite things about Christmas season has arrived.
The musical performances!
I managed to get last-minute tickets to a Renaissance Dinner Theater performance this weekend by the North Central Texas College Singers. I’ve heard the ensemble in concert once before and it took me back to my own college days, when I was part of an a cappella choir singing centuries-old madrigals and homegrown spirituals. It’s gratifying that Gainesville has a college music department to support right here in town.
This coming Tuesday, Dec. 10, is the North Central Texas Chorale performance of selections from “The Messiah” by George Frideric Handel. And while it’s often performed at Christmastime, “The Messiah” is far more than a retelling of the Nativity story. The full composition is divided into three parts, of which most of the first part deals with prophecies and the birth of the composition’s titular subject, the “Messiah.” The second is about his death, resurrection and return to Heaven as well as his message’s spread across the world — the famous “Hallelujah” chorus comes at the conclusion of this second part. The third part looks toward the Messiah’s return to conquer all evil. Years ago I got to be part of another community choir that performed selections from “The Messiah,” and reading through the libretto myself made me realize just how broad its theme was.
Then next weekend brings the Gainesville Swing Orchestra’s annual “A Swingin’ Christmas” concert. If there’s anything that feels like Christmas to me, it’s Big Band music — chalk it up to having watched “Holiday Inn” too many times as a kid. I got to see the GSO in concert for the first time at last season’s Christmas concert and my husband could hardly keep me from getting up out of my seat and dancing in the aisle.
And of course, there’s a plethora of church services featuring the sacred music of the season. It’s not really Christmas until you’ve sung “Silent Night” while holding a candle! But you might hear it on guitar too, as it was originally composed, or even on an organ. Any instrument, really. I got lucky enough once to attend an 11 p.m. Christmas Eve service that involved a set of bagpipes.
That’s just the musical events happening in Gainesville. The surrounding towns and nearby cities have plenty more on the calendar.
Do you have a favorite Christmastime performance coming up? Let me know by email at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
