It makes you feel powerful when you know you can pack a punch.
If you picked up Tuesday’s edition of the Register or follow our coverage online, you already know the Gainesville Police Department has started offering free self-defense classes for women. The department had gotten a lot of interest in it after signups were announced, so I knew it’d be worth a news story. But as it turned out, I got to take the class, too.
Someone had to back out at the last minute so one of the instructors, Daniel Stief, invited me to fill her spot. Why not? I thought. My husband — who worries about my safety more than I do myself! — has suggested self-defense training would be a good idea anyway, given the nature of my work as a journalist. So he took care of some of the chores I’d planned to do and I spent the better part of two days in the class instead.
I’m glad I did.
My journalist side immediately recognized that I’d be better able to tell the story if I fully understood what the class teaches and saw how it influenced participants. I got to witness the instructors show how a woman could win her escape even from an attacker weighing literally a hundred pounds more than her. Then we practiced the moves with each other, and to be honest, we really surprised ourselves with how much we could do, once we’d been shown how.
These weren’t athletes — these were regular women like me. I was even nursing a bruised knee from when I stepped off the edge of the driveway a couple evenings before. None of us thought we were Wonder Woman, but in some ways we apparently underestimated ourselves.
And that’s the point.
It’s been shown that when you think “I can’t do it,” then chances are you won’t be able to — even if, physically, you could. It’s almost a self-fulfilling prophecy. Change that voice inside your head and you really can change what you become capable of.
That’s what this class did for some of these women. They went from being hesitant, unsure if they could even pull this off, to being mentally prepared to fight for their safety. And we learned we didn’t have to be super fit or strong to pack a good punch.
Who knew? We do, now.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
