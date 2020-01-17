“A little leaven leavens the whole lump.”
I’m not sure which translation I first learned it in, but that’s a quote from the Bible. In Galatians 5:9, the apostle Paul of Tarsus is using the analogy of yeast in a lump of bread dough to illustrate how even a little bit of something can change the whole character of the substance it’s mixed with. He was talking about mixing truth with error, and the principle is no less true today than it was in the first century A.D.
It’s a bread-and-butter concept, if I may be allowed the wordplay. It deals with the fundamental issue of truth and it does so with a picture that people around the world have understood for millennia. At least, until we started buying our sliced bread at the supermarket!
I learned to make bread on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2013, when one of my cousins showed me how to use my new-to-me bread maker. It only takes about half a tablespoon of yeast, I found out, to turn more than four cups of other ingredients into a fluffy loaf of bread.
The image came to mind again this week as I read a disturbing report about how paid trolls that hide their motives are poisoning social media with half-truths and spin. “Professional disinformation isn’t spread by the account you agree with,” disinformation expert Darren Linvill cautioned. “Quite the opposite. Effective disinformation is embedded in an account you agree with. The professionals don’t push you away, they pull you toward them.”
Linvill’s article was published in Rolling Stone, which I don’t normally read, and focused on how Russian trolls have turned online spin into an art form. In effect, expert trolls mask their lie by surrounding it with truth we already agree with, he explained. They mix just a little error into a lump of truth and serve it up to us on a platter, hoping we don’t notice.
Too often, we’re none the wiser. To borrow another biblical image, we look at the wolf in sheep’s clothing and unthinkingly let him roam freely through the flock.
What then? Of course, Linvill and I don’t think the solution is to just shut social media down — that’d go against the American principles of free speech and free expression, which as a journalist I hold dear. Instead, he says, “we shouldn’t simply believe or repost anonymous users because they used the same hashtag we did.”
I thought that was a wise reminder. Hopefully you do, too.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
