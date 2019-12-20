When I was a kid, I always coveted the Christmas cookies that our family would sometimes receive wrapped up in pretty old-fashioned tins. I couldn’t get enough and, greedy child that I was, I never wanted to share my favorite kinds with my siblings.
Now that I’m all grown up, I have the freedom to eat as many cookies as I want. But with that comes responsibility… I have to make them first!
My husband’s family makes several kinds of cookies each year so I’ve joined them in the tradition. He’s keen on decorating sugar cookies while my favorites are the peanut butter balls. My grandma made a similar sweet every Christmas until she passed away and they never fail to get me into a Christmas mood.
So we made a double batch of the peanut butter balls to start with. My hands ended up caked in what amounted to a thickened peanut butter paste as I rolled each one into shape. My husband pushed them around in the melted chocolate before dropping them onto the wax-papered jelly roll pan. And yet, they weren’t ready, no matter how longingly I would gaze at them. They had to harden in the freezer first.
Only for a little while, though. Over the following hours and days I’d frequently pop my head into the freezer to pull one or two off the pan. Or five or six… ah, the freedoms of adulthood.
You can see where this is going. By the time I was ready to pack up a tin to take to my coworkers, there were roughly eight peanut butter balls left.
Christmas was still six days away and I’d managed to eat almost all of our supply.
So another double batch of ingredients went into the mixer and I caked my hands in peanut butter filling once more. Nearly an hour later, I slid the jelly roll pan back into the freezer, filled anew with these addictive Christmas candies.
Maybe this time I won’t eat them all in a week.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
