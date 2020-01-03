I remember the first time I walked into the Cooke County Fairgrounds barn a couple of months after I moved here. It was the most enormous county fair building I’d ever seen, but it brought back plenty of memories.
I grew up as a 4-H’er bringing “still” projects to the county fair in my hometown. That’s what we called projects like sewing, cooking or photography, among others — basically, anything that didn’t have legs would stay “still,” right? 4-H was a longstanding tradition in my family, but we lived in suburbia where farm animals were frowned upon, so the still projects were my specialty. The photography techniques I now use for work, I first learned as a 4-H’er exhibiting during events like the Cooke County Junior Livestock Show this coming week.
One of my best friends in 4-H, though, was queen of the rabbit barn. Literally, that was her title our last year or two before we went off to college. She managed the small barn for the week of the county fair and knew everything there was to know about rabbit showmanship. I admired the way she could rattle off explanations of how to care for an animal with a lot of wry humor thrown in to make sure we’d remember what she told us.
And one year, she and some of our other 4-H’ers talked me into announcing for a couple of animal shows during the fair.
I still question whether it was a good idea to give the teen from suburbia the mic for a farm exhibition.
I showed up at the training and later got the papers together for my two events — first a short goat show, then the hourslong poultry show a couple of days later. It was out of my comfort zone, for sure, but that’s what 4-H is all about: learning by doing. So I plunged in feet first, or rather barn boots first, to experience the world of livestock shows.
Since then, I’ve gone on to spend my entire career in small-town newspapers, regularly covering livestock events like the ones I got roped into announcing for in my teens. Turns out that experience was good for more than just broadening my horizons.
Are you planning on visiting the animals at the Cooke County Junior Livestock Show?
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
