My heart was still pounding minutes later.
I was walking in a California Street crosswalk Friday, on my way to a serendipitous lunch date with my husband. We were hand in hand, me in my multicolored blazer and he in his orange and brown motorcycle jacket. You couldn’t miss us for miles.
At least, not if you were looking. But one driver apparently wasn’t. They were headed straight for my shin as they turned left onto the main drag. They only stopped after I yelped and scurried past my husband, trying to avoid their bumper.
Good news: They did stop in time, just barely, and we made it across the street unscathed.
It’s that exact situation I’ve been guarding against for years. Whenever I’m out walking, or on my bicycle or even cruising around on a motorcycle, I know I’m vulnerable in a way drivers in cars or pickups aren’t: I haven’t got a sturdy frame around me.
As a cyclist, jogger or motorcyclist, you learn to keep an eye on every car crossing your path and a few that probably aren’t — just in case. Because let’s face it, even a normally good driver will slip up. You want to be ready in case they do so close to you.
It’s easy to take cars for granted. Want to go to the grocery store? Hop in the sedan. Need to get to work? Slide into the passenger seat of your buddy’s carpool.
But a car or pickup is literally a rolling mass of metal weighing more than a ton. And like many powerful tools, when it’s not handled responsibly, it can cause tragedy.
October marked the deadliest month for traffic crashes in Texas in 2018, according to the Texas Department of Transportation — but not a single day went by last year without someone losing their life in a crash on a Texas road.
Some of those deaths could be prevented by being more responsible with this tool we call an automobile. The same TxDOT source shows 398 people were killed in Texas last year in crashes involving a distracted driver. Another 940 died in crashes where the driver was intoxicated.
Sending that quick text or disregarding that buzzed feeling may not feel like a major decision, but it’s exactly the behavior that often turns deadly.
The freedom we gain when we get behind the wheel brings with it the responsibility to use it well. Let’s make sure we remember that.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.