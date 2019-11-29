When my husband says he plans to build something, he goes all out.
The church we attend is participating in Gainesville’s lighted Christmas parade next week for the first time in years. We’d gotten to see the parade last year for our first Christmas in Texas and I remember my husband telling me he was impressed by what a town the size of Gainesville could pull off. Still, when church members asked for a volunteer to take the lead on the float, designing and coordinating its build, I was caught a little off guard when my husband raised his hand.
Maybe I shouldn’t have been. After all, he’s the one with the tools to make it happen. And he might be a little competitive.
Somewhere along the line I’d told him this year’s parade had a “Welcome to Gainesville” Grinch theme and there were a few different awards up for grabs, like for best float. He told me over lunch that Sunday what he had in mind, and I had to warn him it seemed awfully ambitious.
Without spoiling the surprise, the plan involved a bunch of lumber and some massive moving parts.
He was certain he could pull it off, and I started to believe him. So I traipsed all over town with him, helping load our old Jeep with supplies for the float, and watched as he recruited friends to pitch in for the sawing and painting. I’ve been hanging around taking pictures and occasionally lending a hand as he works on it each evening in our driveway. And Tuesday night, I got to ride on the half-finished float as he tested one of its features.
He told me he used to watch the animated “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” movie on TV each winter at his grandparents’ house — a real treat since his family didn’t have cable at home. I could see his fondness for the story coming out in his attention to detail. The snowdrift facades have whimsical peaks as if pulled straight from a Dr. Seuss illustration. The Grinch’s sleigh — yes, he built one of those too — has the Seussian wild curve on the front, too.
I’m even getting a new Christmas tree out of this. My old $7.50 thrift store treasure is going on the sleigh!
Are you helping out with a float this year or do you have a favorite you’re looking forward to seeing? Let me know by email at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
