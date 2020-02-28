My poor, poor neglected rose bushes.
Last spring was my first year caring for rose bushes outside of the Midwest, and I made the mistake of waiting too long to prune them. See, where I lived in Indiana, I always had to wait until about Mother’s Day to cut them back. So when I found out that Valentine’s Day was the holiday I should’ve scheduled around, it was too late.
Fortunately, my bushes seemed to survive the lack of pruning. So this year I made sure to keep a look out for the first signs of spring — the daffodils, the first buds on the trees — and as soon as the weather allowed, I dug my pruners and loppers out from the shed and set to work.
That was last weekend, sure enough about a week past Valentine’s Day and squarely in the mid-February to early March range the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension recommends.
The strange thing about rose bushes is how much you have to prune off. They say to leave just three or four canes and to cut them up to halfway, right? The first time I pruned a rose bush, years ago, I was worried I’d kill it by taking too much off. Then a bad winter the second year convinced me the rose bush had already died, so I lopped with abandon until all that remained was maybe a foot of rose trunk and three or four limbs sticking a few inches out from it. I figured, if there’s even a sliver of a chance the rose bush would come back to life, cutting all the frost-killed parts off sure couldn’t hurt.
That summer, my bush grew like crazy and bloomed more beautifully than ever. Turns out even a late deep freeze and a vigorous pruner couldn’t sap the life from the rose bush.
Texas is more likely to fight drought than deep freeze, of course. As overgrown as my bushes were last year, I think they still survived the dry spells. So first with hedge trimmers, then with my loppers and finally a set of hand pruners, I gradually shrunk the rose bushes down to what looked like a smallish clump of sticks protruding from the soil. Even now I’m nervous about cutting too much off — too many years trimming hedges, I guess — but roses are hardy things, thank goodness, and I have high hopes for a bundle of blooms in a few weeks.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
