The new coronavirus. It’s all anyone wants to talk about, seemingly.
I scrolled through social media earlier this week and noticed numerous posts regarding the pandemic virus. Some conveyed the importance of “flattening the curve,” or slowing down the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, enough so that not too many people would end up in the hospital at once. Other memes made fun of people’s apparent belief that toilet paper would save them from sickness.
It used to be you bought extra toilet paper solely to prank your band director!
I’m not prone to panic but I do what I can to help other people during uncertain times. So when I heard some moms were having a hard time finding baby wipes in the stores, I decided to share my mom’s recipe for homemade ones.
I don’t have kids of my own, but years ago I asked my mom to email me her recipe so I could give it to a friend. In the years since, I’ve shared the recipe at baby showers along with whatever gift I was bestowing on the new little family. Only this week did I realize that it could be useful during short-term shortages, too.
“Hi sweetie,” she wrote in that old email. “Here’s the recipe.”
First, use an electric knife to cut a roll of paper towels in half — my mom always used Bounty brand towels because they were nice and thick, but she discovered in later years that Walmart’s house brand works just fine too. Set the half-rolls aside, then mix together 2 cups of warm water, a tablespoon of baby shampoo and 2 tablespoons of baby oil.
To be honest, I’m not even sure I know what that last product is. Moms all seem to speak a different language!
After that, take out the cardboard roll from the center of the half-roll of paper towels and pull the end out from the middle. Set the roll (cut side down or up, either way works as long as the end you pulled is coming out) into an airtight container that’s big enough to fit it, then pour the liquid mix slowly over the roll. If you want, you can flip the container over about five minutes later to evenly distribute the liquid onto the whole roll.
Just don’t forget where you put the other half of the roll for the next time you want to make a batch of baby wipes.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
