I couldn’t remember what year it was that I read the book “Sarah, Plain and Tall.” Which probably means I was no older than, say, 10.
Even worse, I couldn’t remember anything about the book, other than that it was about some sort of mail-order bride situation. So despite its story having had spoilers since about 1985 — in other words, it’s old enough to have kids in high school — I went to see the Butterfield Stage Players production of “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” the play based on the book, on Sunday without the faintest idea of its themes or how the plot developed.
Unlike so many adaptations for the stage (or screen), this would not be a chance for me to compare its portrayals to how I imagined the book’s characters to be. Instead, I was prepared to immerse myself in the world of 19th-century Kansas and the quotidian twists and turns of its families’ lives.
The play was full of unexpected elements, like the musical numbers performed with simply a guitar and the united voices of the cast. I grew up in the Midwest and the music reminded me of the folk and bluegrass songs I learned from my mother. She taught me to play guitar, too, and we would sometimes sit around a summer campfire, like the cast of characters at their picnic, taking turns picking songs until our voices grew hoarse and the night grew chilly.
But it’s not all idyllic on that Kansas farm. The play tells of grief, too, in the way only fiction can, and does so through the heart of a girl not much older than I was when I must have read the book. It’s enough to bring you to tears, and it surely would have left my eyes wet if not for the chuckle-worthy zingers one or another of the characters would spout off in just the right context.
I was telling some work colleagues about Butterfield a little later this past week and how there’s not a bad seat in the house. Even from my perch in second-to-last seat of the second-to-last row, I felt transported into the golden cornfields of Kansas that the folk songs depict.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
