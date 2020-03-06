How many verses of Amazing Grace can you sing in 20 seconds?
Half of one, apparently, if you’re singing it the way it oughta be sung.
Ever since reeducating myself on the hand washing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention several weeks ago, I’ve scrupulously scrubbed my paws for at least 20 seconds every time. Often I even count silently. “One… two… three…” I might be counting a little bit slower than once a second, but longer is better when you’re ridding your hands of germs, right?
Counting gets pretty boring, though, and so does singing “Happy Birthday” all the time.
Unless you sing nursery rhymes at 1.5x speed, “Baa Baa Black Sheep” is perfect for making sure you’ve been washing up for 20 seconds. The first verse of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” works well, too, especially when you’re teaching a child to wash up.
The more grown-up among us might prefer humming the chorus to Toto’s “Africa” or the first verse of the Beatles’ “Hey Jude.” I discovered the “Hey Jude” trick only just this week and it’s my new favorite washing-up tune.
For the literary types: If, like me, you read Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” at least once a year, you can recite Mr. Darcy’s first proposal to Elizabeth Bennet instead. Or just pretend you’re Lady Macbeth trying to scrub off the signs of your dastardly deed as you recite a soliloquy. Criminals need good hygiene, too.
And then there’s the good ol’ standby, “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. The chorus is a little more than 20 seconds long, so you’ll be sure to eliminate germs, but it might help you or someone else stay alive one other way, too: You can hum the song to pace yourself while doing CPR.
Do you have a favorite song to sing while washing your hands? Let me know!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager at the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
