One day a few years ago, I received a lovely surprise at work: A bouquet of roses from a World War II veteran.
He was originally from Logansport, Indiana, where I was working before I moved to Texas, and at 90 years old he must have been one of a very small number of men left who had served in WWII. He had seen an article I’d recently written related to the county’s monument to area WWII veterans, both the living and those who’d passed on. So he called me up, hoping someone at the newspaper could send him a photo of the monument.
You see, he lived out of town. He’d never seen the monument since it was rebuilt four years earlier, even though his name and those of several of his relatives were on it.
I couldn’t find him any photographs in the newspaper’s digital files. Instead, I snapped a few with my smartphone on my way to cover another story, then emailed those pictures to him. He replied with his thanks and I figured that was the end of the story.
Then about noon the next Friday, one of the customer service representatives brought a vase full of peach roses to my desk, saying they were delivered for me.
This was before I’d even met my husband. I couldn’t for the life of me guess who had sent the flowers — my birthday wasn’t for several more months. Then I read the short note with the veteran’s name.
That day, I learned about the longstanding traditions that give meaning to different colors of flowers. In flower language, peach means friendship and gratitude.
Those of us in journalism treasure every kind word we receive. In that Indiana newsroom, we even posted all our favorites to a bulletin board to remind us why we do what we do. But the vase of flowers was by far the most pleasant “thank you” any of us in the newsroom had ever gotten.
So of course, I took a photo of the bouquet — with my phone again — and printed it off to add to the bulletin board.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.