My phone buzzed last Sunday afternoon as my husband took a nap.
A reader was messaging the newspaper through one of our social media pages. There was a lot of smoke downtown near I-35, he was telling us. I took one look at the video he sent and started a race out the door – that smoke, I thought, can’t be good.
It didn’t take long to find where the bevy of fire trucks had parked. The dark billow had thinned to a gray haze wafting across the interstate, but the trailer house that had been in flames was reduced to a blackened frame. I didn’t know then, as I do now, that a man had lost his life in the fire.
Every journalist knows the scene. Firefighters carrying equipment back and forth, putting on masks and taking them back off, reaching for a cup of water to stave off heat exhaustion in the 90-plus temperatures. Neighbors watching in dismay, standing just far enough away to satisfy the first responders trying to keep them safe. Passing drivers slowly taking the detour laid out for them by the flashing lights of police cars.
If you’ve seen it yourself, you remember it like a photograph. But those mental photographs have few actual counterparts. Firefighters, after all, have more important things to do at a fire than take selfies.
I learned that when I was 18. I was walking home and saw fire trucks parked by a smoke-filled apartment building. I’d passed that building probably hundreds of times, but this time I had my camera with me, for some reason I no longer remember, so I snapped a few photos to send to the town’s weekly newspaper.
They printed one. A day or two later, the local fire chief got word to me that if I had any other photos from the fire, he’d like to have some. It turned out the fire department needed some pictures of its work for training purposes, but before smartphones and Facebook, such photos weren’t easy to come by. Our town didn’t have its own daily newspaper reporter, so the photos I’d gotten were some of the only ones the department had seen.
It was my first true breaking news experience and already I was learning how important community journalism is.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
