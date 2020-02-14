Am I the only one who associates Valentine’s Day with a cruel Roman emperor?
No, not Nero (that’s the one that “fiddled while Rome burned”). This one was Claudius II, a villain from the third century whose name I would not have remembered except for the kind assistance of Google. And his awful crime? Banning marriage.
You see, marriage was bad for his army’s morale: Married guys didn’t want to go off and fight all of Claudius’s stupid wars. So instead of stopping wars, Claudius stopped engagements. Romantically speaking, of course.
Then comes along our hero, Valentinus. Remember, he’s Roman. It’s practically required to have your name end in -us. Unless you’re Nero.
Anyway, Valentinus is like, “I’m not down with this whole banning marriage business.” Only he says it in Latin. And he probably doesn’t use a lot of slang. He’s a Christian priest, after all.
So Valentinus the hero says, “hey, Claudius, go sit on a tack” (except he sounds more dignified in Latin). And starts officiating weddings behind Claudius’s back.
When guys that weren’t married a month ago start telling Claudius that they have to take care of their wives, the emperor gets suspicious. And putting two and two together, he up and arrests Valentinus. Who, by the way, would be my celebrity crush if he were alive today.
Cruel Roman emperors being what they are, Valentinus doesn’t have long to live. But he inadvertently writes his name down in history, or at least legend, by befriending the jailer’s daughter and leaving her a final note before his death, signed “from your Valentine.”
If you ask the Catholics, they’ll tell you that legend also has it that he healed the jailer’s daughter of blindness. Miracles being a requirement for sainthood and all that.
How has this not been made into a chick flick yet?
