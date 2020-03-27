It was sunny and my neighbor was sitting out in her driveway, watching her daughter — who must be in first or second grade now — looping her scooter up and down the concrete in little figure-eights.
I had just gotten home from the office, I think. I stopped to wave at the friendly little girl and called across the lawn to her mother, asking how school-at-home had been going. That was probably the first casual conversation I’d had in two days, what with these social distancing precautions we’re all taking.
When I asked, I half expected a wry chuckle and an acknowledgement of the difficulties of suddenly switching gears into being both teacher and work-at-home mom, but no — she responded with unalloyed cheerfulness.
“It’s going really good,” she told me. The school app was running smoothly, she added, and they weren’t having any trouble otherwise with the homework. But more than that, she was simply enjoying the time with her daughter. It reminded her of when the girl was small and she was a stay-at-home mom. “Most days it was just me and her,” she recalled, looking fondly at the little girl bobbing up and down as she pushed her scooter.
Without going into details, I knew their family hadn’t escaped the economic effects of the new coronavirus. But the little conversation under the late afternoon sun showed me some of the beauty that can still be found in this bleak time.
Many of us are losing a lot of important things, including income, as the new coronavirus sweeps across the nation. But my neighbor showed me the crisis has given her something, too: more time with her family.
My family lives far away, so I’m not lucky enough to be able to care for them in person. But I’ve been calling my folks more often these last few weeks, and checking in between calls via text message to make sure my 68-year-old dad is “being good” and staying at home.
