Our newsroom staff added a pint-size member this week.
Reporter Megan Gray-Hatfield welcomed a wee one Tuesday, to the excitement of all of us at the Register offices. I was so eager to share the news I practically shoved the baby girl’s picture at everyone I saw that afternoon. (After the proud parents had made their own initial announcement, of course.)
Can you blame me? She’s a newborn in a pink tutu. It doesn’t get any cuter than that!
Mom and baby are home and doing well. For the next several weeks, Sports Editor Patrick Hayslip and I will be holding down the fort here at the Register while Megan starts this new chapter of her family’s story. So don’t be surprised if you see our names a little more often throughout these pages alongside perhaps a few new bylines. Megan will be back soon!
I haven’t met the little one just yet, but I will in time, once she and momma are ready. I’m certain she’ll eventually become our unofficial newsroom mascot, too.
You never know — I might even give the wee one a news beat of her own. Stick a pencil in her hand and a notepad in front of her drooling little face. You can never start them too young, eh?
Although, her review of the most effective diaper brands would probably be too full of baby talk to be comprehensible to us mere adults.
Silliness aside, I’m glad to be in a growing community full of young families. It seems everywhere I go — whether out walking in the neighborhood, sitting in the chairs at church or shopping for groceries — I see parents carrying babies or corralling toddlers as they go about their daily business. That’s a good sign for the long-term health of Cooke County’s economy and social fabric.
It means not only are people deciding to take jobs and spend their money here, they’re feeling enough support from those around them to take on the challenging task of raising a tiny human into a well-adjusted member of society.
This is the kind of community our country needs. Let’s continue to set an example in the support we extend to the young families in our midst.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
