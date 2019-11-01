It’s been a couple of years since I sang on stage.
Let’s back up a bit. I’ve never actually been a paid singer. I’ve been off and on church praise bands since I was about 13, though, and was in a small a cappella ensemble through most of my college years. Yes, I’ve sung in a two-hour performance of selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” too, like just about every choir nerd on Earth.
They don’t tell you, but “Hallelujah! Hallelujah!” is exactly how everyone feels about finally sitting down for a breather after that’s over.
So I’m no stranger to the stage. But for the last few years, the churches I’ve attended have needed instrumentalists more than they needed another singer. Guitar, bass, mandolin, keyboard or piano — I’ve played them all, passably at least. And the great thing about playing instruments is, nobody really pays attention to the backup guitarist. You’re sitting pretty toward the back of the stage while everybody’s eyes are glued to the lead singer.
When they skip a word, everybody can tell. You forget a chord, though, and no one’s the wiser.
They turned up the heat on me last month, though, and put me on the team of people leading songs.
That’s when I realized, I don’t actually know half these songs. Sure, I could probably play them with my eyes closed, or something pretty close at least. And yeah, I probably know enough to sing snippets in the shower. But to actually lead them? And remembering to sing the chorus again here but not there and oh there’s a bridge to shoehorn in after the second time you sing the third verse?
I’d get mixed up six ways from Sunday if it weren’t for the words printed right in front of me.
Why is that? Maybe it’s the sheer number of songs in the genre now. The Grateful Dead, known for never performing the same show twice, only had about 151 original songs to build a set from. The Beatles, as prolific as they were, wrote about 237 songs. But the average hymnal has upwards of 500.
And Christian Copyright Licensing International’s database of modern worship music? That’s logged more than 100,000 songs and counting.
I mean, it couldn’t be that I’m just too lazy to practice the songs a little bit more. Nawwww. There’s no way.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
