It has been a week of mourning for our town.
It doesn’t feel right to bring my usual lighthearted approach this weekend. As I write this, I’m thinking about little Lyrik Brown, just 16 weeks old, who had her life snatched away on Tuesday. We don’t even know exactly when or how, and may never be able to comprehend why.
We can only lament.
I had never held the infant or met her family. Perhaps you hadn’t either. Still, you have surely cradled a newborn or felt the tender grip of one’s tiny fingers. You know how entirely they rely on someone else for their most basic needs. A few cries are all they have, cries for cleansing or sustenance or relief from the elements. It’s up to another to soothe those cries and tend to the infant’s needs.
It’s this total dependence that, to me, makes the death of an infant so heartbreaking — especially one like this. A child holds its little hand out for help and instead receives harm.
I’m a Christian, so I turn to my faith for solace when confronted with the undeniable evil existing in this world. Scripture offers numerous passages of lament in which the author manifests deep grief in ancient Jewish poetic style. From Job’s loss to the wails of Lamentations, we draw the words we cannot find in ourselves to express our sorrow. “My groans are many and my heart is faint,” the prophet Jeremiah wrote. “I am poured out like water,” the psalmist David sang.
We each experience heartache differently and someone else may choose other means to express grief than I would. However we acknowledge it, though, it can help to know we are not alone in our mourning. We may sit with each other through the sorrow. No words need even be spoken sometimes; simply embracing each other, perhaps sharing a few tears, can be a comfort.
I hope that, however our community’s loss has affected you, you find the words you need to say and the help you can give to someone else.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
