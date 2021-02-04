Amid all the hullaballoo over the seesawing price of GameStop shares on the stock market, what amused me most was the completely random bystanders that got mixed up in the internet's confusion about what even was going on.
Take poor Zoah Hedges-Stocks, for example. Yes, that's her real name. She runs a social media page of wildlife photos. And she had to “yell” in all caps after she got a deluge of attention on social media from novice stock market traders. “THIS IS NOT A FINANCE ACCOUNT. I DO NOT HAVE ANY TRADING ADVICE.”
For some, it was a more straightforward case of mistaken identity, but the unlooked-for attention was welcome. After the Robinhood stock trading app had made the news, one other organization posted an inviting message on its social media: “Lovely to have all these new followers .. can we just check that you know that you're following The World Wide Robin Hood Society in Nottingham and not the Robin Hood App .. if so .. a big welcome from Sherwood.”
“We only know about the old fashioned stocks I'm afraid,” the society also clarified.
The one and only Russell Crowe, star of the 2010 movie “Robin Hood,” took notice and shared the society's message with an iconic line from the film, too.
Like many people, I learned a thing or two about trading and investing as I tried to understand what was happening and why it was such a big deal. But truth be told, I kept following the GameStop saga mostly because it was just funny. The video game store my generation grew up with? And a bunch of small-time retail investors cashing in on it, like that 10-year-old from San Antonio? Really?
You couldn't make this stuff up.
I think it was Mark Twain who popularized the saying “truth is stranger than fiction.” His explanation is lesser known, but it's “because Fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; Truth isn’t.” I'd say he probably learned the reality behind the saying during his years as a journalist. So often, the news events we read about — or even write up — are more interesting, not to mention far more original, than anything you'd find in a novel, even one starring Tom Sawyer.
And it's nice, too, when the news has a lighthearted angle. These days, we all could use something to smile about.
