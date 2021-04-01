They say nothing's certain except death and taxes. And of all that's evolved in the newspaper business, the obituaries and local tax rates are still among the most important things you find in these pages.
Change comes for just about everything else. That includes this corner of the op-ed page.
This is my last column as editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. It's strange to write that. When I got here in summer 2018, I had some thoughts of building a decades-long career as the local newspaper editor. I learned about John T. Leonard, Register founder and longtime editor-turned-Gainesville-mayor. I wondered, you know, could that be me one day in the Morton Museum?
But that wasn't why I got into journalism, not really. I love the work because of how it helps people live their lives — because it's how you find out what your taxes are being used for or what new community grassroots efforts are happening or a host of other pieces of news. It's how you keep tabs on what's going on so you know what needs fixed and how you can help fix it.
Newspaper journalism isn't alone in that. A host of other Cooke County residents serve in various roles, all with a similar goal — to make this community a better place. I look forward to taking on a different role as I step back from editing the Register, but it'll still be the same goal I've had all along, to help Gainesville be the best version of itself that it can be.
I've spent a decade in journalism, and almost as long with CNHI LLC, the Register's parent company. As a reporter back in the Midwest, I covered business and education and everything in between, and as an editor I've put a lot of thought into the content of the newspaper as a whole. I've had my share of successes, including industry awards every year since 2013, and I've been thrilled to see the Register publish award-winning journalism as well. My proudest moment was when the Register was named CNHI's Newspaper of the Year for its size division, because it wasn't just about me — it was about all the people that make every issue of the newspaper happen, and all the readers that rely on us to do that.
To be honest, being editor has been a privilege and an absolute blast. I owe a debt of gratitude to my colleagues at the Register and to all those in leadership roles throughout Gainesville and Cooke County for making this position a wonderful experience the past two and a half years. Providing Gainesville's first draft of history is a major responsibility, but you've made it a joy to fulfill.
