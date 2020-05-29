Takeout never tasted so good.
My husband surprised me with a delightful evening meal this week for our third anniversary. In past years, he’s prepared something delicious in our own kitchen and topped it off with some of his best baking, often cookies or pie.
Relishing a homemade meal is one of my favorite ways to celebrate a family milestone, especially when it involves my husband’s handiwork.
This year, though, my husband thought I would appreciate some takeout instead. We’ve eaten homemade meals just about every day for almost three months straight, after all! He figured it would be a joy to have something from one of my favorite restaurants and follow it up with a cold treat from the Mexican ice cream shop on Grand Avenue.
And he was right!
I gorged myself on a gyro and french fries and hummus and spanakopita — a Greek pastry filled with spinach and cheese. I savored every bite; not only was it delectable, it was the sort of food I never have the ingredients, or the energy, to try making myself. Unless you count fries from the grocery store’s frozen section … but really, those can’t compare to real deep-fried deliciousness.
Plus, we went from deciding what to eat to having it plopped piping hot in our laps within 15 minutes. There’s no home cooking that can top that speed.
I didn’t find out until after dinner that he’d picked up some ice cream pops earlier and hidden them in the freezer to surprise me. But we were so stuffed, we waited until after we’d finished washing our adolescently overdue stack of dishes to even think about eating dessert.
Have you got a favorite restaurant or dessert shop in town? Send me your recommendations by email at editor@gainesvilleregister.com!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager at the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
