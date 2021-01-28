My husband arrived home from work mere seconds after I found out I had lost my dad. I clutched him tight as I could, crying into his shoulder. He knew before I could find the words to tell him what had happened.
When you try to write about someone as dear as your dad, it's hard to know where to start. How do you climb a mountain of memories? Each on its own seems inconsequential, but taken together, they make a lifetime of cherished moments.
Dad was 69, a little older than most of my college friends' parents. He and my mom had the most “adorkable” story. They met in Bible study and ran in the same circles, with a lot of the hangouts happening at my dad's house when he was single. They dated in their twenties and my dad got pretty sweet on her. But my grandfather, Mom's dad, had to break it to him one day that he didn't think she was interested in the whole idea of marriage. Dad told me once he could remember the pattern of the carpet where he and my grandfather talked. He accepted reality and she moved to South America. But years later, when she came back, he was still around, still single and handsomer than ever — he looked like Tom Hanks, people say when they see his old pictures. They were married 32 years and a day when Dad passed.
My grandma, Mom's mom, liked my dad a lot, maybe because he was the reason my mom didn't move back to South America. But she knew, too, that he was a good man, the kind every parent wishes for their daughter. He was stable, and funny, and conscientious, and had too many other wonderful qualities to list.
He loved going to the zoo. Any zoo! When I was growing up, our family had a nationwide zoo season pass for years. We even toured zoos across several states during one trip when my younger sister was a baby. Turnabout's fair play, too. I took Dad to Frank Buck Zoo the last time I saw him in person, in October 2020 when he and my mom came to meet my newborn daughter. Dad pushed my daughter's stroller around the mile loop as I introduced them to each animal along the way. The pictures from that visit are among my most precious memories now — Grandpa and grandbaby for the short time they had together.
Dad was an early riser. I remember when I'd wake up, I used to find him playing solitaire, back when you had to use a real deck of cards. I have often caught him reading his large-print Bible, too, or listening to one of several pastors on the radio or in his podcast app. He sometimes joked his early-bird habits came from growing up on a farm. Ever try to sleep in when there's a rooster announcing the sunrise?
When I moved across state lines for work after college, he figured out how to use texting, then video calling, to keep in touch. He got his passport about four years ago for my wedding in Canada and welcomed my husband to the family with open arms. Dad said a few times that my husband reminded me of his own father, my grandpa — the highest praise I could imagine. If I picked a good one, it was because Dad taught me how.
If your parents are still around, give them a hug, as safely as you can. If you've got kids or grandkids, give them a call. You'll be glad you did.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
