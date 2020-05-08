Last year about this time, my husband asked me if I expected him to get me a card or flowers for Mother’s Day. I looked at him like he had suddenly sprouted two heads.
Not because he asked; I love that he and I communicate openly with each other. But the holiday is to honor mothers and those who fill that role, I told him, not just women in general. And we had no children. To me, it would have been as strange as receiving a card for Father’s Day.
So we made special phone calls to my “mom” and his “mum,” and saved celebrating each other for our anniversary.
This Mother’s Day is a little different, though — we’re expecting a baby this October and we can’t wait to welcome our wee one to the household.
We’ve already experienced a number of exciting milestones, like watching the baby wriggle on the ultrasound, hearing its heartbeat and feeling its kicks. I’ve been able to stay healthy and our wee one has, too, for which our little family is grateful.
Anticipating our fall arrival has been an enduring bright spot in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects. Call it the maternal instinct if you want, but I cannot resist smiling when I think about the chance we’ll have to watch our newborn discover all the beautiful things about life that we take for granted. Music and flowers and fingers and toes hold such fascination when you’re experiencing them for the first time, and while I can’t feel that wonder for myself in quite the same way, I look forward to seeing the excitement wash over our baby’s little face.
Still, we’ve made a few adjustments already to ensure our baby’s welfare. My husband has taken extra-special care, assuming sole responsibility for the outside errands we used to tag-team on, so that I am exposed as little as possible to potential coronavirus infection. I’m accustomed to making grocery runs together with him, so it’s been a little strange to have foodstuffs magically appear in the kitchen instead. On the other hand, I don’t mind the special treatment one bit!
And the fun part about this year: I get to turn my mom into a grandmother at long last. She could barely contain her glee until we announced it publicly. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
