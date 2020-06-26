A lamp is a lamp. Unless it’s a clarinet.
The other day, a friend called up my husband for some help with a creative project. This father of two had begun disciplining himself during the coronavirus shutdown to use his time well — to “do things!” as he put it — and I’d been following as he’d completed project after project, from landscaping to home improvement.
This project, though, involved giving new life to a family heirloom. His great-great uncle had marched with this clarinet in his college marching band more than a hundred years ago, but the instrument was no longer playable, unfortunately. So our friend, a musician, wanted to repurpose it into the stem of a lamp. That way, he thought, he could still use it every day and be reminded of the family musical heritage he was carrying on. Cool, huh?
The hard part, to him, was figuring out the details. Like how to make a clarinet stand stable enough to hold up the light bulb and lamp shade it would need.
That’s where my husband came in. With a little background in manufacturing research and development, he’s always coming up with inventive solutions for everyday problems like “how to turn your clarinet into a desk lamp.”
This, it turned out, just needed lamp rods threaded through the rod of the clarinet and bolted to whatever base we could find. It turned out, our neighbor — also acquainted with our musician friend — had one handy in her flea market stash. So we found ourselves in the neighbor’s craft room, huddled over this clarinet and a few other lamp parts our neighbor had eagerly volunteered for the sentimental project.
Each of us contributed a little something, whether it be ingenuity, parts or just a little help fetching tools. And so, in an afternoon, the old clarinet turned into a one-of-a-kind ornament with as much sentimental meaning as practical utility. It was an honor both to the abiding power of music and the enduring legacy of the musician-uncle.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.