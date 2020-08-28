Pandemic, schmandemic. I was determined to have my babymoon anyway.
I hear that’s what they call it, that little adventure you have before kids enter your life. Mine would’ve been a visit to the Canadian Rockies earlier this spring, back when I could still hike for miles. But then airlines shut down flights, borders closed and the world generally turned upside-down as the pandemic coronavirus spread across the globe.
So what’s a momma-to-be to do?
Get creative and stay local, that’s what.
A few weeks ago, a friend of mine mentioned that Gainesville’s Frank Buck Zoo was hosting opportunities to feed the zoo’s 13-month-old giraffe, Nzuri, as well as Nzuri’s parents Ginger and Geoffrey, also housed at the zoo. I knew then what I wanted to do to celebrate my last few months before the baby arrives.
I couldn’t pass up the chance to show off my baby bump in a picture where I was literally feeding a baby giraffe!
So my husband and I headed to the zoo last weekend in our hiking boots, ready to enter the giraffe barn. We were cautioned that strange or new things can make the giraffes nervous, so we left our belongings in a tub outside and I removed my giant dangly earrings.
Still, Nzuri acted standoffish as I held up the half-gallon bottle of milk. It was time to be patient — there is no making a giraffe do anything unless it wants to. Even the babies are twice as tall as you.
Eventually our zookeeper guide coaxed Nzuri over with one of the animal’s training toys and he lowered his head to the bottle in my hand. And gulped. I held on to the stepladder for dear life as the spotted toddler sucked his bottle dry. He wasn’t finished; my husband held up a second bottle as soon as the first was finished and Nzuri drained that, too.
We left the barn and climbed to the zoo’s giraffe feeding platform to hand carrots and leafy greens to the adult giraffes, who were more than happy to walk straight up to us and take it from our hands.
Nzuri will be weaned soon, but the zoo is still letting folks bottle-feed him for a week or two more. For information, call the Frank Buck Zoo gift shop at 940-668-4539.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
