I’m back! Miss me?
A lot has changed since the day my obstetrician told me I was in labor. I was prepared to go straight from my medical appointment to the Register offices for another day at work, but my baby girl had other ideas and I found myself on the way to the hospital instead. Now my husband and I are finding a new normal as we balance raising a child and continuing our careers, all in the middle of a pandemic that I’d hoped might die down while I was on maternity leave. No such luck, eh?
On top of that, we’re right there with you in anticipating a change of presidential administrations, an early rollout of vaccines for the coronavirus and even a regional election to pick our next state senator. The news doesn’t stop for anything, not even a new baby.
I’m excited to be back at my post as your local newspaper editor, and I hope our faithful readers will welcome me back to this space on the op-ed page, as well.
Probably the most frequent question I get is, “can I see the baby?” Yes! If you missed our wee McGhee’s birth announcement and picture in the Dec. 5 weekend edition of the Register, you can still see it online -- just open that issue in our E-Edition archives online at gainesvilleregister.com/e-edition and turn to page 2. The little Canadian-American is thriving and we couldn’t be happier.
Speaking of which, you may recall back in June we had begun the next step in my husband’s green card journey. I’m happy to report that while I was on leave from the Register, that process wrapped up and my Canadian husband’s permanent residency in the U.S. is now valid for the next decade. We’ve also begun the much simpler (and less expensive!) process to obtain a certificate of Canadian citizenship for our daughter -- basically the certificate you need to prove your citizenship if you’re Canadian but aren’t born there. It’s necessary for things like obtaining a Canadian social insurance number (like our Social Security number) or a Canadian passport. The U.S. has a similar process for American citizens born overseas.
But between stints of filling out paperwork and tracking medical bills, one way I have been bonding with our daughter is by taking her on walks throughout Gainesville.
We’ve spent hours traipsing through the historic district, the little one napping or gazing wide-eyed at whatever she can see from her seat in the stroller. I enjoy narrating to her what I know of the history of the neighborhood or some of its houses. It’s not hard to go from there to one of the five or six coffee shops downtown and take a seat outdoors to sip a hot drink, so I’ve done that quite a bit. Didn’t realize there were so many coffee shops now? Two of them opened in just the last couple of months, despite the pandemic. Gainesville entrepreneurs are unstoppable.
My husband and I have also waved to residents in one of the local nursing homes and held her up to see them through the picture window. She got to visit the animals at Frank Buck Zoo along with my parents and my sister, too, but I can’t say that I know which creature is her favorite yet. I’m hoping she’ll prefer the giraffes!
Where is your favorite walk in Cooke County? Let me know by email to editor@gainesvilleregister.com -- I want to show our wee McGhee everything there is to see!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
