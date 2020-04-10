I’ll say one thing about having a fully stocked pantry. It makes cooking a lot more fun.
Two or three weeks ago, when it looked like my husband and I might have to start being careful for our health’s sake how often we went into public places, my dear hubby made sure we had enough calories in our pantry to last us a few weeks — just in case.
He told me one evening that he’d stocked up. For a split second I was worried he’d gone overboard and bought, say, 50 rolls of toilet paper. Nope, he hadn’t even exceeded the store’s two-item limit on hamburger! But he’d gotten enough variety, I noticed, that we’d have plenty of healthy meals if it came down to it.
The catch? We’d have to make all.of.them.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m no stranger to the kitchen and my husband is chock-full of family recipes too. But after particularly busy days at work, I had grown fond of the chance to come home, look at him and say, I want to go to Santorini’s or Fera’s or Sarah’s or Rib Crib or any one of the bajillion other tasty restaurants in town.
But we haven’t had to worry whether we had something on hand, so cooking has actually been a lot of fun. We’ve made everything from sloppy joes (quick and easy when you’re hungry right now) to sweet-and-sour chicken on rice (“This tastes like homemade Panda Express”). I even baked a couple loaves of yeast bread to toast for breakfast every morning after the bagels ran out.
My husband and I cook very differently, and we find it amusing to watch one another sometimes. He treats cooking like an engineering problem, where you put exactly such-and-such amount in and it comes out just right. He even measures out the eighth-teaspoon of ginger, like some strange alien.
I treat it like an art project, where you sprinkle unspecified handfuls or pinches in until everything looks and smells delicious. Teaspoon, schmeaspoon — I don’t even measure the sugar for the yeast bread. To be honest, I started substituting a glob of honey a long time ago.
Either way, it all tastes good!
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.