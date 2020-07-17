They say time flies when you’re having fun. Pregnancy must be a blast, then, because I feel like I was just whining about first-trimester fatigue last week.
I’m in the third trimester now with our first child, and with that comes the extra pressure to get the baby’s room all ready. What colors will the room be? What furniture do we need? And so on, until I’ve accidentally spent hours researching crib options on the internet with little decision to show for it.
I may be an over-thinker.
My husband and I spent last weekend painting the baby’s room — peach, if you’re curious — and this week he’s picked up two pieces of furniture for it, both destined for a paint job in something close to lime green. I’ve settled on raising our baby to love sea turtles and have fallen down multiple rabbit holes, figuratively speaking, looking for nursery decorations to go along with our sea-creature theme.
And you know those “book parties,” like Tupperware parties, that you get invited to every so often on social media? I finally joined one and found six board books I just had to get for our future book lover.
I mean, with several hundred books in the house already, a few more couldn’t hurt. Right?
My sister, an emergency room nurse in Ohio, seems to take her mind off of work and the coronavirus pandemic by browsing Amazon for cute auntie-themed onesies. Almost every morning, I wake up to a text from her with a link to an outfit — on Friday, it was one that read “My aunt is definitely cooler than my dad.” One of these days, I’ll probably find one arriving in the mail rather than in my text messages!
I hope to make the most of the next three months — neither wishing it away too fast nor wasting the time to get ready for one of the biggest changes of my life. Still, I know it’ll probably fly by. Isn’t that what time always does?
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
