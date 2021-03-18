I've been an advocate for taking measures to protect our elderly neighbors from COVID-19. By far the best means of protection is getting vaccinated — just like with the flu, the more people who are vaccinated, the less of a chance the virus has to jump from person to person. I love that our county is doing so much to get hundreds of people vaccinated each week.
But I'm young, and relatively healthy, so my turn wasn't here yet under Texas guidelines. I've been OK with that — my 60-something neighbor is about 25 times more likely to die than I am, if she catches COVID-19, so of course I want her vaccinated first. She was the first person I called when I heard there were some doses needing to be used up at a small clinic a few weeks ago, and I was relieved to hear she'd gotten her first shot already. She told me later she called another friend of hers who ultimately got to benefit.
And it's fairly easy for me to take precautions while I wait my turn. I'm really fortunate to be able to limit my exposure to crowds — I mean, I haven't worked in a large warehouse since my early 20s — and I'm not a nurse or first responder who is tasked with caring for COVID-19 patients. Of course I want others to get their vaccine first, like my sister, an ER nurse who received her first dose about three months ago.
But I'm also “not throwing away my shot” to get my own dose. And that opportunity came this week.
On Wednesday morning, subscribers to our breaking news email newsletter got this message in their inbox: “Anyone now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine through Chickasaw Nation.” The news story is included in today's edition of the print paper, but the headline gives you the gist; now, you don't have to be elderly or a Chickasaw Nation member or even a resident of Oklahoma to sign up for a vaccine through the tribal nation's drive-thru clinics.
That meant my husband and I, both Texas residents in our 30s with not a single drop of Chickasaw in our veins, could now sign up. So, shortly after getting the news out to Register email subscribers, I went on the Chickasaw Nation's vaccine portal myself to see if that was really, truly the case. And sure enough, I successfully scheduled appointments for both of us.
“It is important for everyone to get vaccinated so that we can obtain ‘herd immunity’ as quickly as possible,” Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Health Dr. Charles Grim previously said when the tribal nation opened eligibility earlier this week to any resident of Oklahoma, regardless of age, or any educator or educator's family member. This latest widening of eligibility seemed to be just one more step toward that goal, and a way for neighbors to protect each other.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
