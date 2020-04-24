Texas is going to make a birder of me yet.
Two days after my husband hung our homemade bird feeder in our yard outside my work desk window, the birds started to come. I had prepared myself to wait weeks, perhaps, for them to discover the new feeder — but just since last Friday, I’ve spotted five different species flitting to its perches for a little snack.
I’ve taken to keeping the “Birds of Texas” field guide by Stan Tekiela by my desk so I can identify the birds I see. We had borrowed the author’s guide to Oklahoma birds from the Cooke County Library shortly after moving here, and loved its layout and quality photographs so much we decided we needed a copy of the Texas guide to keep.
And boy, has it come in handy. I finally figured out that the small gray sparrow or finch-sized bird I mentioned in last week’s column was an Eastern Phoebe — the very same species that John James Audubon banded in 1804, making it the first banded bird in North America. We later heard it calling its own name, “fi-bee, fi-bee,” one evening as my husband finished up a modification on his Jeep.
Then came a host of tiny birds that acted like they had ADHD and had black and white heads. Carolina chickadees! They don’t perch for long, but peck once or twice at the feeder before skittering off out of view of my window. Tekiela, the field guide author, pointed out that they’re often among the first birds to use a newly placed feeder, and what they do is pick out a single seed, then carry it off to some tree branch where they hammer it open while they hold it in place with their feet.
Twice I saw a tufted titmouse — when it showed up the second time, I called to my husband to come look and he told me it was the first one he’d ever seen. The little gray birds with a crest, like a cardinal in grayscale, were common where I grew up in the Midwest but he lived too far north for most of his life to have seen them. My field guide explains “titmouse” came from combining a Scandinavian word meaning “little” and an Old English word for “bird.”
The cardinals are regulars to my feeder and mourning doves began landing occasionally at the base of the feeder hanger late this week. I’m excited to see what shows up next.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
