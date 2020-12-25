You know that feeling you get when you start to see the fruits of something you’ve been working on for a long time?
Maybe it’s a farm thing. My grandpa was a farmer, and I grew up watching his fields and those of neighboring farmers sprout corn or beans every year. It would take months for fields to go from tilled ground to towering cornstalks, then the big farm equipment would come out. Farm wives joke about being temporary widows during harvest, but they too share the satisfaction of seeing the fruit of their labor finally ripen, so to speak.
As harvest season wrapped up this year back in my old stomping grounds, a different project started bearing fruit closer to home. The Cooke County Library has for years hoped to digitize its holdings of back issues of the Gainesville Daily Register, and this year secured grant funding to start doing so. The start of what may someday be a massive digital library of historical Gainesville news reporting just went live recently on the Portal to Texas History, a free historical archival resource from the University of North Texas Libraries.
The hope is to have a quarter of the 24,175 pages of the Register from January 1915 to December 1923 online by end of this year, we previously reported, with the rest becoming available throughout the first seven or eight months of 2021.
I can’t claim to be a farmer, just a descendant of one. And I had only a small part to play in this digitization project as the Register’s current editor. It’s the staff at the Cooke County Library and UNT Libraries who really deserve the credit. But watching the digital archives take shape feels, to me, a little like seeing my grandpa’s cornfields starting to sprout golden ears. It’ll take some more time, but the harvest will be sweet.
The local library is posting occasional updates about the digitization process on its Facebook page. I encourage you to follow the page to read the interesting tidbits library staff have turned up while perusing the archives to be digitized. You can also check out what’s online in the Portal to Texas History so far at texashistory.unt.edu/explore/collections/GNRG/.
By the way, if you’re interested in local history from the turn of the century, you can also look up the digital archives of the Gainesville Hesperian, another newspaper published in the late 1800s and early 1900s. That’s also available on the Portal to Texas History at texashistory.unt.edu/explore/collections/GAINH/. The Cooke County Library’s microfilm archives of the Hesperian were digitized several years ago in a similar joint project with UNT Libraries.
If you decide to browse the online archives and find something that gets you excited, share it with me! You can reach me by email or by calling our office at 940-665-5511.
Sarah Einselen is editor of the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.