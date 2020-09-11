Car seat, check. Diapers, check. Burp cloths, check. Preemie outfits… Hm, I don’t actually need those.
As Baby’s arrival draws near, my husband and I have been going through our list of immediate needs to ensure we’re prepared to bring our little one home. We’ve been blessed to receive a number of gifts as well as some wonderful hand-me-down infant clothing — there’s no such thing as too many onesies, I hear, just in case Baby has a string of diaper blowouts!
One box of infant clothes had two tiny baby outfits designed for “preemies,” babies weighing less than five or six pounds. I’m confident now that our baby will wear at least a newborn size, so I decided to pass those darling little outfits along to someone who will need them more than I do.
Enter ABBA.
I’ve known almost since moving here about Gainesville’s ABBA Women’s Center, a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to seeing “all babies born alive” by helping vulnerable pregnant women with prenatal services and other assistance. Free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, for example, equip low-income women to apply for Medicaid coverage. That’s often a crucial step to obtaining affordable prenatal care, ensuring their baby is born healthy.
To be honest, though, I’d never actually visited ABBA Women’s Center itself, though it’s located on Taylor Street where it intersects with Broadway Street, just a few blocks from the Register’s offices.
I had heard the center accepted donations, so I called them up to see if they could use the little preemie outfits I didn’t need. Sure enough, they accept all sorts of baby supplies and use them to stock their maternity closet and to make up their gift packages for clients — and preemie-sized items are always in short supply, a receptionist told me.
Of course, when you show up to a pregnancy resource center with a baby bump the size of a watermelon, you get lots of smiles and encouraging chitchat. I left feeling I’d received more benefit than I’d even come to give.
If you’re curious, you can find out more about ABBA’s services on its website at abbatexas.org or by calling 940-668-4012.
Sarah Einselen is editor and general manager at the Gainesville Daily Register. Reach her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
